Mizuho Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $120.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.03.

NYSE:NET opened at $94.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.67. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $622,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 608,695 shares of company stock valued at $98,809,205. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

