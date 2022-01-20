MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stake Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $165.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.77.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

