Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.10. Molecular Templates posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

MTEM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 4,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 186.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

