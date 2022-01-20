Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

MTEM opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%. Equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,628,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,296,000 after buying an additional 1,480,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 397,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 323,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 196,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

