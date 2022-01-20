Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 123.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 740.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIF stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $27.54. 22,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,295. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

