Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS opened at $95.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,375,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

