Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
MS opened at $95.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47.
In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
