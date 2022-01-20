Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 786,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 9,400,690 shares.The stock last traded at $93.90 and had previously closed at $98.88.

The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after acquiring an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

