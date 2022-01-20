Morgan Stanley Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $270.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.76% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.96.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $197.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.65. Okta has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

