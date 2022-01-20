Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Down to $41.15

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.15, but opened at $40.00. Morphic shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. The company’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $328,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Morphic by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,432,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,751,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,063,000 after purchasing an additional 136,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 256.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 620,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 116,888 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

