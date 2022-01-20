MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $27.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOR. Citigroup lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $8.14 on Monday. MorphoSys has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MorphoSys by 21.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 69,208 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MorphoSys by 214.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $607,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.