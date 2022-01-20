Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 306 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 309 ($4.22). 188,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the average session volume of 36,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.40 ($4.26).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Motorpoint Group from GBX 435 ($5.94) to GBX 450 ($6.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 334.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £289.51 million and a P/E ratio of 27.11.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

