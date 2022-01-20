Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in Mplx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,005,673,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mplx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,065 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Mplx by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,523,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,199,000 after acquiring an additional 752,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

