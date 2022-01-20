M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13, RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share.

NYSE MTB opened at $175.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

