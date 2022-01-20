MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €176.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTX. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €210.64 ($239.37).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €198.05 ($225.06) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €183.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €193.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

