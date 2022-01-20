Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after buying an additional 695,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9,049.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 539,506 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.50. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,412,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $1,325,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,223,950 shares of company stock worth $92,550,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.