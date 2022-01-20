Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 205 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $161.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

