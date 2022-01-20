Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

