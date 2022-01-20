Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 575.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,430 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

