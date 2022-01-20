Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,467 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 134.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX opened at $189.09 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

