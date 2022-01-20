Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 16,978 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,978 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of SLM worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SLM by 0.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

