Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 9,315 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

NYSE MC opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

