Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.50

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $668.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 67.50%.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 105,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

