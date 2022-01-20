Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Get Myomo alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MYO. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of MYO opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Myomo has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Myomo by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.