Myriad Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $229.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $229.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000168 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,814,748,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

