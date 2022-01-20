N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Short Interest Down 32.6% in December

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

N-able stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,559. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41. N-able has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that N-able will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $621,625,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $19,344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

