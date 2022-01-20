NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2,320.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 469,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $23,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after buying an additional 1,034,619 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,953,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,108,000 after purchasing an additional 407,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 289,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,761 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

