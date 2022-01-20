National Bank Financial Weighs in on Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Auto Prop Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$19.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

