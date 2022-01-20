National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on National Bank of Greece from €3.30 ($3.75) to €4.00 ($4.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NBGIF opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

