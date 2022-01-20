National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NRC stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. National Research has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $957.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $5,034,699.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,995,396. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of National Research by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 489,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after acquiring an additional 127,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.