National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 453,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,588,000 after acquiring an additional 58,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,810,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,867,000 after purchasing an additional 39,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

NNN opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

