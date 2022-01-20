Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.95. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 66,687 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 122,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

