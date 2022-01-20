Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Trading Down 5.1%

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. 67,978 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 47,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.