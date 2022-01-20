Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.28

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.28 and last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 13065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 90.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 179.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

