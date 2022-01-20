Nestree 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.12 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $16.51 million and $2.12 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nestree has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00092212 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,896.58 or 1.00053690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.83 or 0.00620502 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

