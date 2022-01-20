Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $283.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.25. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 78,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $344,601.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer purchased 104,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $587,402.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 426,856 shares of company stock worth $2,166,844. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,166 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

