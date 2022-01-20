Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 19,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,617. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NML. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 120.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter worth $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter worth $138,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

