Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.10% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.14. 5,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

