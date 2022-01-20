New BitShares Reaches Market Cap of $37.67 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. New BitShares has a total market cap of $37.67 million and approximately $681,494.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, New BitShares has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.44 or 0.07495145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,401.96 or 0.99894783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00066546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007933 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.