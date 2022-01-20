New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Hawkins by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hawkins by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Hawkins by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hawkins by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $798.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.43.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

