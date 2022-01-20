New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,545 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after buying an additional 1,719,492 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 135.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 142.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 115,265 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 54.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 85.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 143,202 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

