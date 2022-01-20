New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 198.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $54.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

