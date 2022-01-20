Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Newpark Resources worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 184,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,986 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,685,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,711,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

NR opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $329.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.48.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.