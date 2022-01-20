News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Shares of News stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. News has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that News will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of News by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in News by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in News by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in News by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in News by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

