Newscrypto 1-Day Volume Tops $7.27 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $47.56 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00056936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.60 or 0.07264413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,639.22 or 0.99929086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007698 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

