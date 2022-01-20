NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,233 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.5% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.74. 260,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504,241. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

