NFT Alley (ALLEY) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $37,238.89 and $27,647.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00064264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.99 or 0.07467952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,733.82 or 1.00105251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00065317 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007901 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.