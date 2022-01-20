NFTX (NFTX) Reaches Market Cap of $52.09 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $127.79 or 0.00297265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $52.09 million and $445,045.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,626 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

