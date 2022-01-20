Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,286,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 831,622 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $24,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 279.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $41,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 3,839.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,503,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,463 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after acquiring an additional 886,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLSN. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE NLSN opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

