Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.13

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 1530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

