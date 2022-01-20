Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.17 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

